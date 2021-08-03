Nigeria: Minister Hails Amusan Despite 4th Place Finish

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has commended Tobi Amusan's exploits in the Olympic Games following her 4th place finish in the women's 100m hurdles final yesterday.

"Tobi Amusan remains one of Nigeria's greatest competitors in athletics. She gave a good account of herself. We celebrate her exploits.

"The important thing to note is that many of our top athletes made it and are still making it to the finals in many events particularly here at the Olympics where winners are separated in milliseconds.

"This in itself is an achievement and proof that we are in the committee of the best in respect to many sports in the world.

"This is a new and young generation that will be world beaters anyhow. We still hold hopes for medals in the remaining events we are taking part in".

Amusan early yesterday morning could not replicate the form that saw her win both the Heats and her semifinal races.

She sadly finished fourth in the final with a time of 12.60s, thus missing out on the medals on offer.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who had set a new 12.26s games record in qualifying for the final, won gold with another blistering 12.37s finish. Kendra Harrison of the USA came second while Jamaica's Megan Tapper claimed the bronze.

Amusan, who is both the reigning African and Commonwealth 100m hurdles champion, had on Sunday become the second Nigerian woman ever to qualify for the final of the sprint hurdles at the Olympics after winning her semifinal heat in 12.62 seconds.