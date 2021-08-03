South Africa: Beating the Counter-Revolutionaries - South Africa's People Are the Ultimate Defenders of Democracy

analysis

Did the instigators lose control of the unrest in July? Perhaps not. General mayhem seems to have been their actual aim. The fate of the unleashed masses did not matter, as long as the plan to emasculate the state succeeded.

Joel Netshitenzhe is the Executive Director of the Mapungubwe Institute and a member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC). He writes in his personal capacity.

Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, speaking in 1972 to French visitors, famously said "it is too early to judge", ostensibly referring to the significance of the 1789 French Revolution. This is used to illustrate China's long-term planning mindset. However, it emerged later that, either because the discussion was lost in translation or because Zhou may have been hard of hearing, he thought the question was about the 1968 French youth uprising.

South African and other pundits should be forgiven, though, for arguing that it is too early to appreciate the full ramifications of the July 2021 mayhem in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The implications straddle many aspects of social life. They are about security of the democratic state and its capacity to protect citizens and property, the fate of constitutional democracy, the social psychology of...