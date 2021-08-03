South Africa: Rassie Erasmus Charged With Misconduct By World Rugby After Criticism of Officials

2 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

South Africa's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, faces suspension from rugby after being brought up on charges of misconduct by World Rugby on Monday night.

Six days after a video of Rassie Erasmus highlighting in forensic detail the abject performance of match officials in the first Test of the series between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions appeared online, South Africa's director of rugby has been charged.

World Rugby, the sport's governing body, has used the coverall clause 18 of its code of conduct to charge Erasmus with misconduct. It's another firelighter thrown onto this blazing bonfire of a series that will almost certainly not be remembered for rugby.

If this fractious, and frankly poisonous series needed any more venom, it came with charges against Erasmus. World Rugby rapped the Lions over the claws for criticising the appointment of officials, but only charged Erasmus.

Last week Erasmus took the unusual step of releasing/leaking a video into the public domain where he showed, with clear footage, 26 crucial incidents that first Test referee Nic Berry, television match official (TMO) Marius Jonker and their assistants got wrong.

The Boks lost 22-17 and Erasmus was exasperated and angry after a swathe of...

