Nigeria: Mining Contributes Less Than 1% to Economy - NEITI

3 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said the mining sector contributes less than one per cent to the economy.

A statement said the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, stated this when he received executive members of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by their President, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed.

He described this low revenue contribution from the solid minerals sector as unacceptable considering the vast resources in Nigeria.

Orji said: "From findings of NEITI's audits reports, the mining sector currently contributes less than one per cent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is unacceptable considering the quantum and variety of mineral resources spread all over Nigeria.

"We are aware that the sector is dominated by artisanal and small-scale miners, and we have advised the government through recommendations contained in our reports to devise means to formalize operations of this category of miners to enable them to contribute to the development of the sector and the economy.

"I am aware that this process has commenced by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. We need this to be hastened."

The NEITI executive secretary described activities of illegal minerals buying centres across the country as a major revenue leakage to the government and that it was worrisome to the agency.

He also said NEITI's intervention in the sector began with a comprehensive scoping study.

President of MAN Alhaji Kabir Muhammed congratulated the executive secretary on his appointment, noting that NEITI and MAN have come a long way as natural partners with common interests in the growth and development of Nigeria's mining sector.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X