Nigeria: Persons With Disabilities Seek Representation in N/Assembly, Others

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) have called for the reservation of a certain percentage of seats to the disability community in federal and state houses of assembly in the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution.

They made the call yesterday during an event organised by the Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) to brainstorm on how the constitutional review will accommodate the rights of PWDs in Nigeria.

The guest speaker at the event, Dr. Adebato Shittu, said lack of representation of PWDs in leadership positions was denying them the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the nation.

"The process needs to start with the amendment of the constitution to give a percentage to the community either through nominees or every geopolitical zone producing a PWD through a consensus arrangement," he said.

In his remark, the Executive Secretary, NCPWD, James Lalu disclosed that a bill to make every political appointee to have at least one PWD as an aide is before the House of Representatives, adding that when passed, a Disability Trust Fund for PWD would be created.