Nigeria: Team Nigeria Athletes to Tokyo Olympics Rough Diamonds - Dare

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has said Team Nigeria is parading some of the youngest athletes at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking on the performance of Team Nigeria in Tokyo, the Minister said most of the athletes are debutants who are about 20 or under 30 years of age.

He said almost all athletes who have won medals at the world largest games which is happening presently in Tokyo had attended several Olympics which imbued them the required experience to win medals.

Dare, therefore, described Team Nigeria athletes as 'diamonds in the rough' that would blossom and glitter when properly refined.

"Nigeria, perhaps, has one of the youngest crops of athletes at the Olympics. Out of Team Nigeria athletes, 39 of them have never been to the Olympics.

"They are debutants, but diamonds in the rough. About 20 are under 30. The building of the next generation of talented Nigerian athletes has just started.

"The focus should be on their effort and commitment and not just on medals," said the Minister.

Dare, however, noted that Nigerians were right to have high expectations in the country's participation in the Games.

"You compete with the expectation to win. My expectation wasn't too high. It was rightly placed, especially backed by data in some sports where we have high flyers and world rated athletes such as wrestling, athletics and table tennis.