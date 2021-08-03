Namibia: Rawroots Juicery Encourages Conscious Eating

THE cold-pressed juices and smoothies at RawRoots Juicery are an invitation to wellness.

Blown in perhaps by the eastwind gusting down Swakopmund's Hendrik Witbooi Street, patrons take a moment to consider a menu that names its beverages for their effect.

Moodlift. Detox. Antioxidant Boost. Hydrate. Radiate.

RawRoots has your pick of pick-me-ups, and friendly juicer Victoria will extract your fancy.

Founded by Stefanie de Wet whose stylish, beachy little spot churns out litres of surprisingly delicious drinks despite such dubious combos as beetroot, carrot, apple, spinach and lemon, RawRoots is positioned as a nutritious, energising alternative to the lethargy inducing meals commonly eaten throughout the day.

"I would like to see Namibians become more conscious eaters. Everything is really based on your diet and being active too," De Wet says.

"Your gut is your body's fight system, so if your gut is healthy, your body is healthy, and you have so much more to give. You feel better and your family will definitely see it, because you won't be so moody."

While health drinks notoriously taste pretty awful, De Wet has fine-tuned her recipes to be as nourishing and appetising as possible, nixing preservatives and processed sugars in favour of sweeteners such as agave nectar, honey and dates.

Cold-pressed juices are generally served fresh and maintain more of their vitamins, minerals and antioxidants as they do not go through nutrient-depleting processing and preservation.

"Health doesn't have to taste bad. You make it taste bad because you are just putting spinach in water, but you can actually add stuff that can make it really taste amazing," she says before sharing a tip keen juicers can try at home.

"I think lemon does it. Lemon is a very good source of vitamin C. Especially in my green juices, if you add a bit of lemon, it just rounds it off and makes it more tasty."

Recently pairing the juicery with an eatery which features an enticing display of overnight oats with crushed blueberries, smoothie bowls, salads, tabbouleh and delicious sourdough ciabattas, RawRoots serves goodness to go at a time when one's health and a strong immune system are more important than ever.

"I think if you eat any kind of fruit and vegetable it will be great. I know of a lot of people who don't even eat any," says De Wet, who recommends RawRoots' Vitamin C, Green Lem, Salted Almond and Strawberry Fields, all of which are suitable for vegans, vegetarians and the lactose intolerant.

As for me? I pay for my Vitamin C in a glass bottle I can reuse upon my next visit, a bulgur wheat salad, as well as a camembert, fig jam and rocket ciabatta and munch happily, splayed out on the grass in a nearby park.

"Mood swings and many things can be cancelled out if you eat correctly, and if you feed your body good stuff. Read food labels and be conscious of what you consume," she says.

De Wet says she has learnt to cook in her mother's kitchen, and is learning more each day.

"You only have one body, so take care of it."

RawRoots Juicery is open from Monday to Saturday at Swakopmund, and delivers within the central business district.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

- [email protected], Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram, marthamukaiwa.com