Namibia: Angiiyosé's Special Wish to the President

CHECK out aspiring female rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Angelina Gomases' latest offering.

This 13-year-old is rocking the entertainment industry under her stage name, AngiiYosé, with her new song 'Happy Birthday Mr President'.

The song was released on YouTube at midnight on Friday.

"It is a birthday song for our beloved president, Hage Geingob, to wish him a happy 80th birthday, and to say thanks for all he is doing for our country. His birthday is on 3 August [today]. The song makes me the first teenager to have made a song for a sitting president," she says.

Gomases says she found the project a little nerve-racking as she is dedicating it to someone powerful and special.

"My music brings hope and inspiration to everyone, because it's not just a song, it's a relatable message to the world," she says.

The artist was born at Walvis Bay and raised at Groot Aub.

She is currently in Grade 8 at Groot Aub Secondary School.

Gomases was discovered by rapper, music and film producer, entrepreneur and record label owner Young Truth, real name Simon Naobeb, on 13 March this year.

She says she has been composing her own music since she was seven years old.

Gomases currently features in the theme song of the teen TV show 'JusTeenz' on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

She is known for her single 'Get Me Out', featuring Young Truth.

In the song, she is asking God to help her get rid of depression.

"We think she was experiencing this as a result of puberty, which other teenagers also experience. Through the song she has touched the hearts of many people," Naobeb says.

Gomases says she believes women are destined to be leaders and should never be humiliated or mistreated due to their gender or race.

Her dream to become an artist became a reality after she did an audition for a talent-search project.

"The day of the audition I woke up with the biggest smile I've ever worn, and went to the studio. I met Naobeb at the auditions and started recording a song a week later," she says.

Gomases advises other youngsters not to give up on their dreams.

"I may still be young, but I know I want to become an artist some day. I personally think the industry needs more young people to bring in new ideas," she says.

Gomases plans to release her debut album, 'God's Chosen Design', in October this year.

It will feature Young Truth, Ann Singer, Kalux and Top Cheri.

With the album she wants to remind everyone that they are all made in the image of God and that He loves us all, Gomases says.

"The album will be all about hope and love," she says.