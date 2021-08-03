Namibia: And Still They Rise ... Olympic Final At the Age of 18 for Mboma and Masilingi

TWO countries have two athletes each in the 200 m women's final in the track-and-field competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - one is the sprinting powerhouse Jamaica and the other is Namibia.

Let that sink in.

That is the immensity of Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma's achievement in Tokyo - irrespective of what happens in the final that will take place at 14h50 Namibian time today.

After having to put the disappointment of being withdrawn from their favourite 400 m event because of so-called testosterone issues behind them, the 18-year-olds will line up among the world's best in the 200 m final.

The amazing journey that started with flashes of talent shown on home soil has now become the stuff Olympic dreams are made of.

While many may have thought that the big occasion or running against the world's best sprinting sensations would have caused the Namibians to stumble during their semi-final appearances yesterday, Mboma ran the race of her young life.

She again broke the national and under-20 world records, coming second in her heat to 100 m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica in a blistering time of 21,97 seconds.

Masilingi (22,40 seconds) put in a fantastic performance to come second to two-time Olympic gold medallist Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in her semi-final.

But today the Namibian teens have an even bigger mountain to climb.

After sending the nation into a frenzy yesterday, they are now on the verge of accomplishing the unthinkable: Should they reach the podium today, which will be the first time in the Olympics since the legendary Frank Fredericks did so for Namibia in 1996, it may be enough to persuade president Hage Geingob to declare a national holiday - but don't count on it.

Like many Namibians, Geingob was up at 03h00 yesterday to watch the teens race in their heats.

"Stayed up to watch round 1 of Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma's 200 m first qualifying rounds. Superb performance from both. We are proud," he tweeted, before adding: "Yes, its me, Hage Gottfried Geingob tweeting. No, you can't get a public holiday."

He was just as bowled over by their semi-final runs as the rest of the country and the global audience.

The president yesterday afternoon said: "The brilliant performances of Christine and Beatrice in the women's 200 m semi-finals make us proud as Namibians. Congratulations to our girls. I am confident that medals are within their reach in the finals. Let's go get them!"

Mboma twice beat the fastest woman alive, American Gabrielle Thomas, and smashed the world under-20 and national records to reach the deciding race.

She ran 22,11 seconds in the heats, and then 21,97 in the semis.

"I'm happy with my time, breaking the junior record," Mboma told reporters after the semis.

"I broke it in the morning, and broke it here again. I'm really happy. It's crazy."

Only favourite Olympic double-double-chasing Thompson-Herah, who ran 21,66 in the penultimate round, posted a faster time than Mboma.

Mboma did not expect to make the final.

"This is my first Olympics. I came here to get more experience," she said.

"I didn't expect to run a good time or get a medal. I don't know. I'll see what I do. I just try my best. I just do my best."

British track-and-field magazine Athletics Weekly dubbed Mboma's successive record-breaking runs "a sensational achievement".

Masilingi twice finished behind decorated Fraser Pryce, twice setting new personal best times.

She clocked 22,40 in the semi-final, and 22,63 prior to that.

"It was good, it was good. I'm happy. I'm through," Masilingi said.

"I felt that for me making it to the semi-finals was the goal that I set. I crossed it, and am really happy with myself."

The two were not expected to make much headway in the 200 m after being forced out of their favoured 400 m event by World Athletics two weeks before the Tokyo Games.

After tearing up tracks in Europe in May and early June in the 400 m, World Athletics barred them from the event, saying they have elevated natural testosterone levels, which gives them an advantage over other athletes.

However, they have taken that setback in their stride and are on an unprecedented Olympic glory hunt.

Athletics Namibia described the headline grabbers as "Namibia's finest and promising stars".

"Two Namibian sprinters contesting semi-finals against international athletes, 3 from USA and 2 from Jamaica. May God BLESS our athletes with victories," Franco Klukowski wrote on The Namibian's Facebook page.

"From Namibia to the World. Thank you, girls for giving us a rare and precious proud Namibian moment. Wishing them both Godly speed for the semis and final race," said Lucia M Elishi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Olympics Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mboma, who also owns the world's fastest 400 m time this year, and under-20 world record, has particularly set pulses racing.

"Can't wait to see her in our soil when we host the world U 20 games in Nairobi, Kenya, a few weeks from now. Well done, Mboma," Collins Col commented on SuperSport's Facebook post announcing Mboma's latest achievement.

Her followers believe her technical deficiencies, poor reaction time and ragged running are also her strongest traits.

"We need to work on Mboma's take-off ... other than that I'm superbly proud to co-fly the national flag," said @KapenaK.

"That pedestrian start is her only obstacle," added @Jhafeine.

"If she can improve her take-off then we're definitely getting gold."

Another Namibian, Junias Naftal, said Mboma and Masilingi are further evidence that more needs to be done to unearth other gems in remote corners of the country.

"There are lots of talented youths in Namibia. The problem is we have poor sport management. Talent is always there, deep in the villages. Stop concentrating too much on big towns if you want [to] excite and impress the world," Naftal said.