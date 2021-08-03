Namibia: Parliament Goes to Recess Again

3 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

AFTER bulldozing the decision to approve the reappointment of Anti-Corruption Commission director Paulus Noa last week, parliamentarians will not return to finalise pending matters until 7 September.

The National Assembly spokesperson, David Nahongandja, confirmed that politicians will be on recess the entire month of August.

This is despite that there were no sessions for the National Assembly since the begining of June due to Covid-19 regulations, which restricted public gatherings to 10 people.

