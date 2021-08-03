Namibia: Paralysed Man Says Criminals Keep Targeting Him

Paralysed man says criminals keep targeting him

News - National | 2021-08-03

by Mercy Karuuombe

A PARALYSED man at Ombili, at Otjiwarongo, fears for his life as he says criminals frequently break into his one-bedroom house.

This is because of his disability, and because he lives alone in a house with no fence.

Gustaf Kangandi (55) says he has been the victim of multiple break-ins since 2019, when he had to go to Windhoek for medical attention as he injured himself after falling out of his wheelchair.

He says thieves took all his belongings while he was in hospital.

"My neighbours could not do anything that day because it was raining and dark, and did not know if the thieves were armed or not," Kangandi says.

He says his house was burgled again last year in February, but this time his neighbours were able to scare the intruders off.

"I am very worried about my life now," Kangandi says.

He says he is especially vulnerable because he is paralysed and cannot defend himself.

Kangandi has been using a wheelchair since 2002 after the truck he was driving overturned.

This resulted in a serious spinal injury, which has left him paralysed.

Kangandi is divorced and his four children do not live with him.

He says all he needs is help to put up a fence at his house, as he cannot afford this on the disability grant and social security pension he receives from the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kangandi says his house was almost broken into again last week.

"They did this while I was around. I live in front of a bushy area, so thieves hide there and keep track of what I do and who is around. When it gets dark they come out," he says.

His neighbour Otto Mahamba says Kangandi is the victim of break-ins almost every night, but his neighbours always try to scare the thieves away.

"Even the street behind gets broken into, but not as often as Kangandi's break-ins. He is in danger since he lives alone," Mahamba says.

Tjiueza Tjombumbi, head of the National Disability Council of Namibia's department of research and development, says the council has not received complaints of break-ins from people with disabilities.

"It is unfortunate that community members take advantage of people with disabilities. It is time that the police educate community members to keep an extra eye on the welfare of people with disabilities," he says.