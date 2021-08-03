Nigeria: Govt Approves 114 New Standards for Energy, Others

3 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The federal government has approved 114 new standards for the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to boost the country's economic growth.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo made this known recently during the council meeting in Abuja.

He said the newly approved standards are of economic regulatory and industrial importance particularly with the ongoing implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Adebayo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, stated that the new standards cut across various sectors of the economy such as civil and building engineering, food technology, mechanical, liquefied petroleum gas as well as energy management systems.

He added that 77 of the new standards were adopted from existing international standards, 26 were newly introduced while 11 were reviewed to meet changing economic and technological requirements.

