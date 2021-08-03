Nigeria: Oborodudu Saves Team Nigeria's Blushes in Tokyo

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has described Blessing Oborodudu as a blessing to Nigeria.

The commendation from the Minister is coming as a result of the female wrestler's outstanding performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics games.

Before Oborodudu's superlative performance, Team Nigeria athletes had failed to live up to expectations in their events.

Highly rated athletes like Aruna Quadri, Offiong Edem, Funke Oshonaike and debutants like Jide Omotayo, Tobi Amusan, Uche Ike, Elizabeth Anyanacho, Dorcas Adesokan, Godwin Olofua, Anuoluwapo Opeyori and a host of others had fallen by the wayside.

In his reaction after Oborodudu reached the finals in the women's 68kg freestyle wrestling event, Dare said "You are a Blessing to Nigeria and Nigeria's Athletics family. Team Nigeria is proud of you. Nigerians are proud of you.

"The display is typical of the never say die Nigerian spirit. Keep the tempo going until we reach the ultimate which is the gold," he said.

Before the semi-final win over Soronzobold, Oborodudu had defeated Meerim Zhumanazarova in the quarter-final in the wrestling 68kg event after a hard-fought 3-2 win to advance to her first Olympic finals.

It will be recalled that Oborodudu won a gold medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 68 kg women's freestyle wrestling event, defeating Canada's Danielle Lappage.