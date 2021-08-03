Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Orders 1 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines

3 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Iniabasi Umo

Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel has ordered 1 million new doses of vaccines for the state.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in Uyo, the state's capital, during a thanksgiving service in honour of the government house Permanent Secretary, Mrs Nathaniel Adiakpan.

He encouraged citizens, especially people above 40 years. to get vaccinated.

"Please I want to raise a strong warning, whether you believe it or not, this COVID-19 is real. Please, protect yourselves, and don't take it for granted; simple hygiene can help you a lot.

"We are also ordering new sets of vaccines. Don't mind what they are writing, take that vaccine. We are trying, one million vaccines should be coming in, please let people take it especially if you are above 40 years," he said.

The governor advised critics of his administration to stop de-marketing the state with untrue claims.

He debunked reports that his administration would leave behind a huge and unsustainable debt profile, saying the government was working tirelessly to create and sustain wealth for posterity.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X