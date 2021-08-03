Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Orders 1 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines

Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel has ordered 1 million new doses of vaccines for the state.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in Uyo, the state's capital, during a thanksgiving service in honour of the government house Permanent Secretary, Mrs Nathaniel Adiakpan.

He encouraged citizens, especially people above 40 years. to get vaccinated.

"Please I want to raise a strong warning, whether you believe it or not, this COVID-19 is real. Please, protect yourselves, and don't take it for granted; simple hygiene can help you a lot.

"We are also ordering new sets of vaccines. Don't mind what they are writing, take that vaccine. We are trying, one million vaccines should be coming in, please let people take it especially if you are above 40 years," he said.

The governor advised critics of his administration to stop de-marketing the state with untrue claims.

He debunked reports that his administration would leave behind a huge and unsustainable debt profile, saying the government was working tirelessly to create and sustain wealth for posterity.