Zimbabwe: Vincent's Show At Olympics Hailed

ZIMBABWE Professional Golfers Association president, Tongo Charamba, has hailed Scott Vincent for his impressive show at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The golfer finished in 16th place, out of a field of 60, after a strong comeback, in the final rounds.

Vincent was the best performing Zimbabwean at the Olympics.

Zimbabwe Golf Association vice-president, Martin Chikwanha, also showered Vincent with praises.

The golfer is a product of ZGA development programme.

After a difficult opening round, when he carded two-over-par, Vincent had rounds of 67, 66 and 67, to finish strongly.

"He did exceptionally well, considering he was one of the lowest-ranked players in that field," said Charamba.

"We're all very happy, and thrilled, by his exploits, as a country, and golfers, at large.

"It gives everyone hope and again shows that, with support in terms of resources, hard work, humility, everything is possible."

Chikwanha presented Scott's father Derek with memorabilia before the Olympic Games, teed off last week.

"We are very proud of Scott, his performance gives us hope that we have strong structures, as it has been the case for 19 years, since he started his journey," said Chikwanha.

"After he managed to qualify, for the tournament on position 51, he improved at the main tournament, as he managed to finish on position 16th.

"It was a huge improvement and that shows his efforts, and desire, to raise the country's flag high.

"Being the best performer, on his maiden appearance at that big stage, encourages some upcoming golfers, and I hope we can have more players, for the Paris 2024 Games."

Chikwanha believes Vincent's performance shows the efforts, which the association have been putting, in developing talent.

"As ZGA, we are happy that we have some junior development structures, which saw the development of players like Scott.

"We are happy with facilities, like Chapman, where there are coaches like Roger Baylis, have been developing many players.

"It has been a long journey, as Vincent started off as a ten-year-old, and passed through junior and amateur ranks.

"We are also grateful to the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, who helped the player to represent the country.

"Being the best-placed African, at the Olympics, is a plus for us and we are hopeful to have many players, in the next events," said Chikwanha.

The Olympics were the fourth time Vincent has represented Zimbabwe.

He played in the Eisenhower Trophy, in both 2010 and 2012, for his country, as an amateur.

He then competed at the 2018 World Cup of Golf.