Zimbabwe: Zim Producer in Collabo With Ugandan Superstar

Zimbabwean young producer Ngoni Vevo has collaborated with top Ugandan RnB artist Branic Benzie.

Vevo of Genesis Africa Music studio, real name Ngoni Sean Sasikwa, said the track was set to be released soon.

He said the track was meant to spread love among people, and that is why it was done in Swahili, English and Shona.

"I have done a single with Branic Benzie which also features T-flex from Bindura and the song is titled 'Wambala'," said Vevo. "We recorded the track in three languages namely Swahili, Shona and English.

"Our main goal was to spread the word of love amongst African people, especially Zimbabweans and Ugandans. The track is a fusion of Afro-RnB and reggae genres and I think it is the first of its kind."

Vevo said he was holding online virtual live shows across the world, particularly in South Africa and Nigeria alongside Dyoung Lion based in Italy and Master Peace in Nigeria, of Universal Music Operations Limited, which is run by Sonny Music.

He recently produced a new track for gospel legend Elder Mudhara Bhosvo of ZCC Mbungo Stars, which features Anesu Chiroodza, a new kid on the gospel scene.

The Harare-born Vevo said music has always been his way of life.

"Way back in the days, I was a DJ at school in Kuwadzana High and doing it for fun, but later discovered it's my destiny," said Vevo. "My first ever stepping stone was at the studio of Mega T and Chill for real the popular reggae dancehall studios in Harare where I started as an assistant producer which was a great opportunity for me because I managed to realise what I was really capable of doing through my God given talent."

Vevo has had the privilege of producing music with local artistes, including the late Soul Jah Love, D Flex, Jah Signal and gospel guru Pastor Haisa.

He says all that experience gave him confidence to start making himself a brand to be reckoned with. Vevo said 2021 marked the addition of a new strategy to his live acts along with an exciting strategic plan due to the current Covid-19 pandemic which the nation is facing.

"This year you can also expect more online virtual live shows due to Covid-19 and more collaborations internationally and locally," he said