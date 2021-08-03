Zimbabwe: Police Impound 200 Vehicles for Violating Lockdown

Masvingo — Police here have impounded more than 200 vehicles including cross-border buses for violating lockdown rules and regulations.

The impounded vehicles are currently parked at various police stations in Masvingo City including ZRP Zimuto Camp, Chikato Police Station and Rujeko Police Station.

The development comes as police here have upped the tempo in the fight to swoop on lockdown violators amid reports that some inter-city and long distance buses were using secret bush roads to evade police checkpoints.

Today a high-powered delegation of provincial police commanders led by Officer Commanding Administration Masvingo province Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume visited the site where some of the impounded buses are being kept at Zimuto Police Camp on the outskirts of the city.

Assistant Commissioner Marume and her team wanted to drive the point home that cross-border smuggling rackets and lockdown violators would not be brooked along the province's roads.

Speaking during the tour provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said police were out in full force to thwart any attempts to violate lockdown rules especially by intercity buses.

He said those returning into the country from outside Zimbabwe should have valid Covid-19 testing certificates.

Inspector Dhewa also warned long distance buses that try to circumvent police checkpoints by using bush roads while also carrying smuggled goods, would be brought to book.

Some of the bus crews of the impounded buses and drivers of mushikashika vehicles that were impounded have since appeared in court.

Inspector Dhewa said police will work with other stakeholders to make sure goods found in the impounded buses and vehicles were cleared including by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.