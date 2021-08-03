South Africa: Cape Transport Crawls Back On Track As Mbalula Rides the Rails to Inspect Services Overshadowed By Taxi Strife

3 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Cape commuters made their way to Paarl train station early on Tuesday, having been hampered by the ongoing B97 taxi route closure. Commuters have had to adopt alternative modes of transport, including trains and the more expensive bus services and were not shy about expressing their frustration to the transport minister.

The costs of Golden Arrow buses between Mbekweni in Paarl to Bellville are "too much", commuters shouted at Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who on Tuesday 3 August travelled alongside Western Cape MEC Daylin Mitchell on a train from Paarl to Kraaifontein in the northern part of the Cape metro to check contingency efforts following the B97 taxi route closure.

The route was closed by Mitchell in July, due to ongoing violence between rival taxi associations Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), which spread quickly to other parts of the Cape metro.

This means taxis operators aligned to Cata and Codeta cannot operate between Mbekweni and the Bellville taxi rank but other licenced operators can. Additional transport was brought in to assist commuters: nine additional Golden Arrow buses during peak hours and 45 additional Metrorail train services.

Inside an empty Paarl train station where...

