Zimbabwe: First Lady Hailed for Charity, Covid-19 Awareness

Cabinet Ministers have lauded First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for her philanthropic works and for raising Covid-19 awareness throughout the country.

Amai Mnangagwa is the country's health ambassador, who has taken it upon herself to teach about various ailments, including cervical cancer and the novel coronavirus, particularly to the elderly, people with disabilities and those underprivileged from marginalised areas.

The First Lady's visit to Madzorera Clinic under Zvimba West constituency in Mashonaland West yesterday, where she donated various food hampers and blankets to the elderly and people with disabilities.

Cabinet Ministers from the province who were present during Amai Mnangagwa's visit said the First Lady was an epitome of love, care, unity and selflessness.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is also Zvimba West legislator, said the First Lady was perfectly fulfilling her role as the mother of the nation.

"We are grateful for all her works," he said.

"Recently, I was in Bulawayo at Khami Prison where the incarcerated applauded her good deeds. They also implored her to visit them."

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, praised the First Lady for caring for the welfare of the people.

"Your works promote the needs of the people," she said during her welcome remarks at the event.

"They transform lives and uplift our country."

Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marrian Chombo said elderly women and men in her area had the opportunity of being spoiled by Amai Mnangagwa late last year.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Deputy Minister and Makonde district proportional representative member of Parliament Jeniffer Mhlanga said women had been empowered by the First Lady's teachings.

The First Lady has also assisted Children and Old People's Homes through her Angel of Hope Foundation.