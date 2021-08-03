Zimbabwe: 176 Arrested for Cross Border Related Crimes

3 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Police on Sunday arrested 176 people under the ongoing operation meant to curb cross-border crimes as they continue to tighten security along the country's borders.

Since the commencement of the operation on January 1, police have arrested 38 000 people for violating the Immigration Act under Operation "No to Cross Border Crimes/Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe."

Some of the suspects were fined while others were expected to appear in court soon after being screened.

Police have since warned the public against using illegal exit and entry points as they risked being arrested and prosecuted.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police will continue making patrols and arresting anyone found on the wrong side of the law during this period where smuggling and border jumping cases are rife.

"On August 1, 2021, police arrested 176 people for cross border related crimes," he said.

"A total of 38 000 people have been arrested since the inception of operation, 'No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Eelizwe', on January 7, 2021."

The arrests came after police recently stepped up patrols and checks along roads leading to and from the country's inland borders to fight rampant cases of smuggling.

Government recently beefed up security along its border with South Africa to curb smuggling and other rent-seeking activities, which could be costing the country millions annually in unpaid customs duty.

