Zimbabwe: Kwangwa Excited With ZAA Nomination

3 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

ZIMBABWE senior netball national team captain Felisitus Kwangwa is excited to be among this year's Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK 10th Anniversary nominees.

Kwangwa was nominated for the Female Sports Personality alongside Panashe Muzambe, who plays for Scotland rugby team and UK-based netball player Adelaide Muskwe.

The awards recognise, celebrate and honour achievement in different communities around the world.

ZAA announced the final nominees' shortlist last month. Voting commenced on July 19 and closes on August 15 on the ZAA website.

The awards are set for September 11 at The Mayfair Hotel in London, during a live virtual event dubbed The Big Reveal.

"First of all I wasn't expecting it but at the same time I was happy. Whenever I do something I know it benefits me but that recognition means a lot, you feel like you are doing something for your nation.

"For me I think it's a starting point because this is specifically for Zimbabweans, so to everyone who is trying to get where I think I am as of now, I can just say to them, never lose hope, nothing comes easily.

"Of course when people see the positive results especially for someone who has not been there, they just think you just got there. So whenever it gets tough keep on looking forward.

"I know sometimes our destinies are quite different, it's not that everyone is going to make it to a foreign land but you can still achieve your dreams whilst you are home," said Kwangwa.

Kwangwa made history when she joined Vitality Netball Superleague side Surrey Storm late last year for their 2021 season.

She is back home following the expiry of her contract at the end of the season, in June.

