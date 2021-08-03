Namibia: Less Electricity Sold Locally, More Exported in June

3 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

In June 2021, a total of 284 881 MWh of electricity was sold in the domestic economy, compared to 297 400 MWh sold in May 2021. Additionally, 9015 MWh of electricity was exported in June 2021, compared to exports of 8915 MWh recorded during the preceding month.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) electricity sectoral report for June 2021, the domestic sales index declined by 4.2% month-on-month while registering an increase of 1.9% on an annual basis. The rise in domestic sales emanates from sales to redistributors to Large Power Users and mines.

"Export sales index posted a monthly increase of 1.1% in June 2021, compared to a reduction of 1.9% registered in May 2021. On an annual basis, the index went down by 3.7%. The monthly increase in electricity export was destined to South Africa, Rietfontein and Angola," reads the report.

Furthermore, electricity sales composite index for the month under review deteriorated by 4.1% on a monthly basis, compared to an increase of 4.3% recorded in May 2021. The index posted a growth of 1.8% year-on-year.

According to NSA, the electricity sources composite index composed of own generation (production) and imported electricity recorded a decline of 4.7% in June 2021 on a monthly basis, whereas in May 2021, it registered a marginal increase of 0.2%.

The annual decline in the index is attributable to a reduction in own generation of electricity, whereas importation of electricity recorded an increase. Own generation of electricity declined by 32.5% monthly and 55.9% due to the reduced generation from the Ruacana Power Station that went down.

