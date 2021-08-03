Cameroon: Far North - Disarmament Centre Registers 727 Ex-Fighters

The National Coordinator of the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC), Fai Yengo Francis disclosed the information on August 2, 2021.

The National Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC), Fai Yengo Francis is preparing to go to the Far North Region in the coming days to appreciate and encourage the numerous Boko Haram ex-fighters who have decided to respond positively to the Head of State, President Paul Biya's call to drop their arms, leave the bushes and come to the NDDRC Centre.

In a declaration to the press on August 2, 2021, Fai Yengo Francis said, " At moment, we have the honour to inform the public that an impressive number of fighters have surrendered to local authorities and are well taken care of in our transitional Centre in Meri in the Far North. As of today, the Centre has registered the return of 727ex-fighters." He said the return of the ex-fighters was proof that the peace offer of the Head of State has been heeded to by them. He used the opportunity to call on separatists fighters in the North West and South West Regions as well as the Boko Haram fighters in the Far North Region who are still in the bushes to massively go to the NDDRC Centres and equally pleaded with Cameroonians of goodwill to join their voices in the awareness-creation campaign so that these children should continue to respond positively to the Head of State's peace offer.

Fai Yengo Francis assured that the Committee has taken necessary measures to cope with the return of the ex-fighters: He expressed gratitude to the defence and security forces and many other partners for their constant assistance. Concerning the situation in the Far North in particular, he disclosed that the Head of State has instructed the acceleration of the construction of the Multipurpose DDR Centre in Meme Village. With this, Fai Yengo Francis once more called on the populations to accompany and support the initiatives of the Head of State for the return to peace in Cameroon.