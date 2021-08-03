Cameroon: National Communication Council - Media Practitioners Cautioned

The President of NCC has called on journalist to be creative while being professional.

The newly appointed President of the National Communication Council (NCC), Joseph Chebongkeng Kalabubse has called on media practitioners in the Littoral region to respect the ethics of the profession while giving Cameroon a clean image. Mr. Chebongkeng Kalabubse was speaking in Douala on August 2, 2021 as he visited some media organs in the region. The two-day maiden visit that took the NCC President to CRTV, SOPECAM, LTM, STV, just to name a few gave an opportunity to the NCC President to explain the object of his mission. It was also a time for him to commune with the media practitioners and to answer questions on some burning issues.

The President said the NCC is not only out to punish media practitioners but to also caution them not to go astray. Other objectives are to work towards the emergence of a free and responsible professional press, contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for the professionalization of the media sector in all its components, support and build the capacity of media stakeholders, help the popularization and the appropriation of the laws and regulations governing social communication in Cameroon.

Joseph Chebongkeng Kalabubse disclosed that since its creation some years ago, the National Communication Council has taken 127 decisions, 20 were sent to court, the court ruled on ten, out of which the NCC won 7 while 3 were thrown out of court as a result of form of presentation. While at the SOPECAM regional office in Douala; the Director Armand Essogo was readily available to welcome the NCC President and his team. Mr Chebongkeng Kalabubse congratulated journalists at SOPECAM Littoral for a job welldone. He urged them to be the leading examples and to keep impacting more lives. To him, journalists have the responsibility to educate and sensitize. He called on the SOPECAM journalists to be creative and work to present a clean image of Cameroon.

Before the visit to the different media organs, he paid a courtesy call on the Governor of the Littoral region who promised his total support to the NCC.