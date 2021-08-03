Cameroon: CAF Women's Champions League - Poor Start for Louves Minproff

The Cameroonian team lost 0-3 to Malabo King on August 1, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium within the framework of the first leg UNIFFAC zonal qualifiers.

Cameroon's representative at the qualifiers of the maiden African Women's Champions League, Louves Minproff, have begun the race on a sad note. They were trashed on home soil 0-3 by Malabo King FC on Sunday August 1, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium. The game was the first leg UNIFFAC zonal qualifiers for the competition. Louves began timidly with the Malabo King girls imposing their play style.

They seemed to have needed much time to adapt to the tactics of the physically present and tall Malabo king girls from Equatorial Guinea. Unfortunately, the learning process was enough time for Malabo King to get the opener thanks to a strike from Cameroonian-born Rose Bella. This first goal pushed Louves to work harder but were still to understand that they were dealing with relatively tall players and thus low balls would have been the best option. They had high moments that were all foiled by either lack of communication, less speed, lack of concentration or wrong decisions at the penalty box. Kameni Djientieu and her teammates at the attack line had serious difficulties in penetrating the goal post of Nigerian-born goalkeeper Ruth Chinasa Sunday. A goalkeeper whose prowess could be doubted due to her incapability to catch the ball and hold rather than pushing it away. This weakness could be exploited by Louves Minproff in the return leg game to be played on August 15, 2021 in Malabo by following up after strikes at the goal post. The physically fit Malabo King team fuelled by the likes of Salimata Simpore, Simpore Bilguissa, Drepoba Stéphanie amongst others were rather very fast in their movements as compared to Louves.

Despite the difficult moments, Louves created several scoring opportunities but the finishing remained wanting. Enough reason why Coach Kpoumie Oudou of Louves Minproff will have to work more on the attack line to get the goals counting in the return leg. Even though qualifying for the final competition maybe farfetched after such a heavy defeat at home, at least winning in Malabo may not be impossible if Louves works on its defence, swiftness and much more on concentration.