South Africa: Civil Society Launches Watchdog to Monitor Implementation of Political Party Funding Act

3 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

On Tuesday a coalition of civil society organisations launched a watchdog to monitor the compliance and implementation of the Political Party Funding Act.

There's a long, "deeply entrenched" political culture of donating money in exchange for tenders, which is important for us to monitor, said Neeshan Balton, executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, at the launch.

The act, which came into effect on 1 April 2021, "ushered in a new era in our democracy. The act creates a much-needed transparency framework that aims to ensure that political parties disclose information about who funds them," reads the coalition's statement.

The act prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises. It makes provision for the regulation, on disclosure, of accepted donations and assigns powers and duties to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to administer and manage funds.

With the testimonies about how businesses such as Bosasa and families such as the Guptas used their money to influence what happens in government being revealed at the Zondo Commission, this act demonstrates why it's important for party donors to be public knowledge, said Robyn Pasensie of My Vote Counts.

It's especially crucial...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X