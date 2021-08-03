South Africa: Civil Society Launches Watchdog to Monitor Implementation of Political Party Funding Act

analysis

On Tuesday a coalition of civil society organisations launched a watchdog to monitor the compliance and implementation of the Political Party Funding Act.

There's a long, "deeply entrenched" political culture of donating money in exchange for tenders, which is important for us to monitor, said Neeshan Balton, executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, at the launch.

The act, which came into effect on 1 April 2021, "ushered in a new era in our democracy. The act creates a much-needed transparency framework that aims to ensure that political parties disclose information about who funds them," reads the coalition's statement.

The act prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises. It makes provision for the regulation, on disclosure, of accepted donations and assigns powers and duties to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to administer and manage funds.

With the testimonies about how businesses such as Bosasa and families such as the Guptas used their money to influence what happens in government being revealed at the Zondo Commission, this act demonstrates why it's important for party donors to be public knowledge, said Robyn Pasensie of My Vote Counts.

It's especially crucial...