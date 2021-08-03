South Africa: The National Team Was a 'Lonely Place', Testifies Ex-Proteas Batter Ashwell Prince

3 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

At the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings, another former Proteas player has testified about alleged incidents of racial discrimination during his playing days.

Former Proteas batter Ashwell Prince is the latest black cricketer to testify at the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings and make revelations of a disunited Proteas team during his time.

The inquiry, facilitated by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to investigate racial discrimination in local cricket, has also seen the likes of Aaron Phangiso, Paul Adams, Thami Tsolekile and Roger Telemachus testify under oath about their experiences in South African cricket.

Speaking at the beginning of the fifth week of the hearings, which are chaired by veteran advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Prince recalled how segregated the team environment was during his playing days. This was despite the team enjoying one of its most successful and fruitful periods since the end of apartheid.

"[The national team] was a lonely place. A person knows when a person is welcome and you know when you are not welcome," said Prince on Monday. "You think you're playing for your country, that you're living a dream, but it was no dream."

The left-handed batter played 66 Tests and 49 one-day internationals...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

