Namibia: Katjitae - Lockdown Helped Flatten Curve

Physician specialist Dr Ismael Katjitae says the partial lockdown imposed recently by government successfully helped to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The physician said the analysis of the trends in Namibia in the past few weeks revealed a decline in the positivity cases and are a likely indication of the flattening of the epidemiological curve.

Curfews, restricting access to educational and other institutions temporarily, closing public places and limiting of public gatherings helped to contain and control the infections in the country, according to Katjitae.

"Let us thank these measures now that there is a flattening of our epidemiological curve. Unfortunately, these measures can be brought forward anytime we are hit by another coronavirus resurgence in the future," he explained. He said a reduction in community transmission is now observed, with the third wave having peaked in the week of 21 to 27 June with a 44% overall positivity rate. "In addition, the Delta variant is on the rise around the world. Namibia has confirmed the variant as well and we know that it was very likely the cause of our third wave," he said.

The doctor said infections in Namibia are now decreasing because public health measures were strictly enforced and there was good adherence by the Namibian people. He also said the vaccination programme will continue until at least 60% of the population has been inoculated. He warned that if Namibians continue to disregard the public health measures and not heed the call for vaccination, then we might fall into another more devastating fourth wave.