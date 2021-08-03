Zimbabwe: Jazz Crooner Moodha Decries Lack of Promoters

Many are called but a few are chosen.

For Tafadzwa Sadindi, aka Moodha, music is his calling but when it comes promoters, he feels not chosen. He has not been very lucky.

Listening to his music, the Afro-Jazz crooner is good, extremely talented in voice projection, lyrical content and instrumentation. But promoters seem to elude him. Listening to his music makes you feel, hey, the guy has arrived.

It is music that you can play and play again as it relates to daily teething community issues.

At the age of 35, Moodha appears too mature for his music. Moodha is set to release his second album "Museve Pasipo" by year end has cried foul over promoters in the country who are failing to recognise talent at an early stage.

In a country where almost every young musician opts for Zimdancehall, it is soothing that we still have youngsters diverting to other genres. "Those promoters they don't just promote people from the blues. They first watch and listen to artistes on radio and television then determine whether to promote the artiste or not, which is not enough because when artiste finally reaches airplay it means accomplishment.

"I have never seen a promoter coming to a recording or rehearsal studio to listen to new stuff.

"In most cases you will get promoters after you have recorded for a long time," said Moodha, who lives in Harare.

"I think promoters should go to studios, identify, nurture talented artists and help those with financial problems to record since most talent is dying a natural death," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moodha also said radio and television stations in the country need to increase airplay on up-coming artistes.

"Radios and television channels need to work with recording studios so that they spot talent to take for airplay.

"Spotting talent in studios by radio and television channels will help pave easy way for upcoming artistes to airplay which many are failing to get," says Moodha.

Moodha started pursuing music in 2015. In 2017 he released an album called "Chirere" which has 8 tracks "Chirere", "Mbavha Gororo", "Dai Waiziwa", "Old Madhala", "Munhuwo", "Under arrest", and others. Out of the eight tracks "Dai waiziwa", "Mbavha" "Gororo", "Munhuwo" have videos.

Moodha also have singles with videos "Tsvigiri" and "Kudai Zvaibvira. Moodha's main song "Museve Pasipo" in the upcoming album talks about a gentleman who finds love and get married to a woman whom he realised is a cheater hence the title "Museve Wakananga Pasipo"

Moodha realised himself as an artiste at an early age due to his constant appearance in school dramas and choirs.

He added that his music career was further influenced by the late great icon Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, Victor Kunonga among others.