Tanzania: Dar Regional Boss Calls for Mandatory Masks On Public Transport

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Amos Makalla has ordered all passengers to wear masks on public transports.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, RC told residents in Tanzania's commercial city that mask-wearing is no longer an option as the country is fighting to contain the third Covid-19 wave.

"Everyone must wear masks at bus stations and on public transports, everyone must have a face mask," the regional boss insisted as he added that Dar es Salaam residents should be aware that Covid-19 is no longer a myth since there are patients admitted to both public and private health facilities.

In recent days, Daily News has observed some measures taken at Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport offices whereby passengers are being forced to wear masks before being issued tickets to their destinations.

However, after boarding in, the majority tends to remove their masks, a reason why Mr Makalla has issued the new directive.