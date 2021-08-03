Tanzania: Tbc, TFF Strike 3.5bn/ - Deal

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) have penned a 3.54bn/- deal that gives the latter an audio broadcast right for the Mainland Premier League matches.

The 10-year-deal that gives the national broadcaster exclusive audio rights has been concluded in Dar es Salaam, Tuesday, few months after the Federation struck a TV rights deal with Azam Media.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the TFF President Mr Wallance Karia said other broadcasters should seek TBC if they wish to broadcast the Premier League matches.

Karia said the amount will be divided to the Premier League equally regardless of the profile of the club.

At the ceremony, TBC was represented by Marketing Coordinator, Mr Gabriel Nderumaki.