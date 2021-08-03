Zimbabwe: Joy for Missing Toddler's Mother

The mother of the now five-month-old Dadirai Seremwe, who was kidnapped from their home in Chinhoyi in June this year is elated to be united with her child.

The toddler who went missing when she was two-months-old was found dumped near a dam in Mount Darwin last month.

A good Samaritan then took care of her.

The suspected kidnappers are yet to be identified, but the mother, Ms Vicky Nyanhete's five-year-old daughter, said a man entered the room before grabbing the child as the mother escorted her visitor.

While DNA tests still need to be done to link the child to its biological parent, Nyanhete, who has since relocated to Chikuti near Karoi, is convinced it is her child.

In a telephone interview with The Herald yesterday, the mother of the three, who could not hide her joy, thanked the police for working tirelessly to help bring her child to her.

"I received a phone call from the police over a week ago saying there was a child that resembled the features of my kidnapped daughter. We travelled to Mount Darwin on Saturday and spent two days there.

"Police told us that the child, who has been taken into the custody of a well-wisher from Dotito, was found dumped near a dam in Mount Darwin," she said.

Ms Nyanhete added that she was convinced the child was hers, adding that DNA tests were a formality.

"I am convinced that this is my child as she has a scar on the upper left of her eye which Dadirai got when she fell from the bed," she added.

Her friend, Lydia Kashambwa (34), said the mother had lost hope.

Ms Kashambwa has been Ms Nyanhete's comforter since the day of the incident and has provided support including seeking spiritual intervention from prophets.

Ms Nyanhete reported the matter herself to Cherima police base in Chikonohono high-density suburb, Chinhoyi, less than an hour after the alleged kidnapping took place.