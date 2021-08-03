Ethiopia: Fed. Court Passes Sentence On the Three Defendants in Hachalu Hundessa Assassination Trial

African Arguments
Haacaaluu Hundeessa’s music has given sound and voice to the Oromo struggle.
3 August 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Federal High court Lideta branch anti- terrorism and constitutional 2nd bench today has today sentenced on the three defendants accused of having involvement in the assassination of Hachalu Hundesa.

While Tilahun Yami, the first defendant on the file who was found guilty of violating anti-terrorisom proclamation 1176/2012 Article 3. was sentenced to life in prison, the second defendant on the file, Kebede Gemechu who was found guilty of violating penal codes 540 was sentenced 18 years.

Abdi Alemehyu, who was released on bail in March, 2021 was sentenced to 6 months in prison. Earlier in July, Abdi was found guilty of violating 443/1 of the penal code and the court ordered that he should be returned to police custody and follow the coming court hearings from prison. The court decided that Abdi has served a time of Six months duration and ordered his release. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

More on This
Court Delivers Verdict on 3 Involved in Death of Ethiopian Singer
Scores Killed, Thousands Arrested After Ethiopia Singer's Murder
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X