Namibia: Mboma Wins Silver

CHRISTINE Mboma made history when she finished second in the women's 200m final to become Namibia's first female athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won gold in 21,53 seconds, while Mboma won silver in a new Namibian and under 20 world record time of 21,81, and Gabby Thomas of the United States bronze in 21,87 seconds.

It was a brilliant day for Namibian athletics as Namibia's other participant in the 200m final, Beatrice Masilingi finished sixth in a new personal best time of 22,28 seconds.

It was the first time in 25 years that Namibia had won a medal at the Olympic Games since Frank Fredericks won two silver medals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.