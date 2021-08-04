Africa: Covid-19 - UAE Lifts Transit Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, today, announced that with effect from Thursday passengers on transit flights from Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Uganda can now enter UAE.

However, direct flights from Nigeria and these other countries are still banned until further notice.

The lifting of the ban on transit flights was disclosed in a statement by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority made available in a series of tweets on Tuesday. NECMA said passengers would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours before departure.

The statement reads: "Travel for transit passengers from all countries from which transit passengers have been suspended will be resumed in advance provided that the passenger's last destination is accepted with a laboratory check-up within 72 hours of departure and state airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers.

"Emergencies, crises and civil aviation announce the exclusion of new categories of passengers from some of the banned countries, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda, as of August 5.

"These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.

"Medical personnel working in the country will be excluded; including doctors, nurses, technicians from restaurants and non-restaurants, and those working in the educational sector in the country who teach in universities, colleges, schools, and institutes; from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated categories.

"Students studying in the country, humanitarian cases who hold valid residency and workers in federal and local government agencies, and cases of completing treatment in the country, whether they are vaccinated or not, will also be excluded.

"All these categories will be required to submit a request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to obtain the necessary approvals in addition to the certificates of vaccination certified by the relevant authorities in the country for the categories from which these certificates are required.

"The excluded groups will be obligated to submit a prior PCR test within (48) hours from the date of departure, provided that the tests are from accredited laboratories carrying a QR Code, and conduct a quick laboratory test before boarding the plane.

"In addition to applying precautionary and preventive measures to receive arrivals, including quarantine and PCR checks upon and after arrival, as well as follow-up," the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria