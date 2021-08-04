Rwanda, Tanzania Sign Pact On ICT, Health and Immigration

Tanzania and Rwanda Monday signed several bilateral agreements during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's two-day visit to Kigali.

In a press briefing after a 5-hour long meeting between Presidents Samia and Paul Kagame, Ministers of ICT and Communication from both countries, Faustin Ndungulile and Paula Ingabire, signed agreements on cooperation in the field of communication and ICT.

Liberata Mulamula, Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, and Vincent Biruta, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, also signed a memorandum of understanding on immigration, education and regulation of medical products.

President Kagame said the agreements will ensure that President Samia's visit leads to tangible results and gives renewed momentum to their bilateral relationship. The agreements are key to new infrastructure and investment projects, he said.

"This gives new impetus to key infrastructure and investment projects of mutual benefits, particularly the Standard Gauge Railway line, milk production and improved port logistics," President Kagame added.

President Samia reiterated the need to strengthen bilateral ties in trade and economy.

"In today's world relations, nations are more focused on economic issues, just as we have to focus on that and other political issues in our East African region and beyond," she said.

"Tanzania and Rwanda are in business and investment and have good relationships. But there are still many opportunities we can use to promote trade and investment for the benefit of both countries."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia arrived on Monday morning and was welcomed by Dr Biruta at Kigali International Airport before heading to the meeting with President Kagame.

Following the signing of agreements and press briefing, President Samia is expected to pay a visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial site.

Thereafter, President Kagame will hold a State Banquet at the Kigali Convention Center for President Samia and her delegation.

This is Samia's first visit to Rwanda as President and her fourth to an East African country since she became head of state in March. She first visited Uganda in April, followed by Kenya in May and Burundi in July.

Her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli last visited Rwanda in 2016.

On Tuesday, Presidents Samia and Kagame are expected to visit several companies in various sectors, including the Special Economic Zone which is home to 120 companies with activities ranging from manufacturing, agro-processing and education.