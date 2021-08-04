Kenya: Tokyo Olympics Schedule - Kenyans in Action in Two Finals

The sixth day of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics takes place on Wednesday. Nation.Africa presents the schedule for Day 6:
3am: Men's decathlon
3:05am: Men's javelin throw qualification - Group A
3:35am: Women's heptathlon
4:35am: Men's javelin throw qualification - Group B (Julius Yego)
5am: Men's 110m hurdles semi-final
5:30am: Women's 400m hurdles Final
1pm: Women's 1,500m semi-finals (Faith Chepng'etich, Winny Chebet, Edinah Jebitok)
1:30pm: Women's 400m semi-final
2pm: Women's 3,000m steeplechase Final (Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng)
2:15pm: Men's hammer throw Final
3:05pm: Men's 800m Final (Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir)
3:55pm: Men's 200m Final
All in Kenyan time