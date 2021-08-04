Kenya: Tokyo Olympics Schedule - Kenyans in Action in Two Finals

3 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

The sixth day of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics takes place on Wednesday. Nation.Africa presents the schedule for Day 6:

3am: Men's decathlon

3:05am: Men's javelin throw qualification - Group A

3:35am: Women's heptathlon

4:35am: Men's javelin throw qualification - Group B (Julius Yego)

5am: Men's 110m hurdles semi-final

5:30am: Women's 400m hurdles Final

1pm: Women's 1,500m semi-finals (Faith Chepng'etich, Winny Chebet, Edinah Jebitok)

1:30pm: Women's 400m semi-final

2pm: Women's 3,000m steeplechase Final (Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng)

2:15pm: Men's hammer throw Final

3:05pm: Men's 800m Final (Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir)

3:55pm: Men's 200m Final

All in Kenyan time

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X