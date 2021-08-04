Kenya: Yego Launches Bid for Gold, 1,500m Trio Through to Semis

Tokyo — Former world javelin champion and Olympic silver medalist Julius Yego launches a bid for Olympic gold on Wednesday, hoping he will get his rhythm for good throws in the qualifying round.

The javelin competitors have been drawn in two qualification groups with Yego's Group 'B' throwing off from 10.35am local time (4.35am Kenyan time).

Yego's group includes big names like Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, winner of the London 2012 Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Charles Simotwo and Abel Kipsang yesterday navigated their 1,500m heats expertly and moved unscathed into the semis with Nicholas Kimeli the only Kenyan in the 5,000 metres final.

Yego says the most difficult part in javelin is the qualification.

"One needs to get his rhythm right and go through qualification first. That's the most difficult part," he explains.

Yego hopes his biceps will stop acting up and allow him to execute the duties at hand at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

In the 5,000m, the hard-working Daniel Simiu was spiked out of contention after a fellow athlete running so close caused him to trip.