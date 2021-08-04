Ethiopia, Djibouti Railway Link Restored After Protests

3 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

A crucial trade route which links landlocked Ethiopia to the sea port of Djibouti has resumed operations after days of a blockade by protesters from the Somali region.

The railway was closed came after a large number of Afar regional militia crossed borders to Somali and carried out deadly attacks.

Somali youths retaliated by blocking the Ethio-Djibouti railway which passes through the Afar region.

A government source on Tuesday told Nation.Africa that operations resumed after federal and regional officials held discussions with communities in Somali and Afar.

According to the source, both passenger and freight transport services have been restored.

It's not yet clear why the Afar militia carried out the latest attacks but the two regions have a long-standing territorial dispute.

Somali regional government spokesperson Ali Bedel said the attacks have been carried out in Somali's Sitti zone of Gedamaytu and Gabraiisa areas.

Last week, Somali authorities confirmed that at least 300 people, most of them locals, died in the violence, which began on July 24.

Read: Ethiopia conflict: Official says hundreds of civilians killed by Afar militia

Also read: Horror of 50 bodies in Ethiopian river fuels push for humanitarian corridor

With a population of over 115 million people, landlocked Ethiopia relies on Djibouti for roughly 95 percent of its import and export trade.

The 752-kilometer Ethio-Djibouti railway line, built at a cost $3.4 billion, has been providing passenger and freight transport since January 2018.

Seventy percent of the railway line's total cost was financed by loans from the Chinese government with the Ethiopian government catering for the remaining 30 percent.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X