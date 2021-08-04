Kenya Lose Bid to Host Volleyball Cup of Nations to Rwanda

Kenya has lost the hosting rights for next month's Confederation of African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) women's Nations Cup Championship.

Kenya had bid to host the event but CAVB Monday announced that they had awarded the hosting rights to Rwanda.

Rwanda will host the men's and women's events concurrently from September 5-20.

Kenya Volleyball Federation first vice chairman Charles Nyaberi confirmed that federation failed to secure the rights but was quick to note that they were committed to fielding both teams to the biennial event.

Nyaberi stated that they were still waiting for feedback from the government and various sponsors they had approached towards hosting the event only for CAVB to announce Rwanda as the host nation.

"It's sad that we won't host the women's event. But our attention is on the coaching commission to assemble the teams in preparation for the events," said Nyaberi.

"Luckily for the women's team they are fresh from competing in the Olympic Games in Japan and therefore they are in competition mood maybe some few reinforcements and they will be good to go.The federation is likely to hold a virtual meeting over the weekend to put few things in place."

CAVB have set August 22 as the deadline for the final confirmation of participation.

Malkia Strikers finished second behind winners Cameroon in the 2019 Nations Cup that was held in Egypt.

The men's team last features in the Cup of Nations in 2011 in Egypt where they finished 10th. Tunisia won that edition.

The top two nations in each category will qualify for the 2022 World Championships.

The women's world event will be staged in Netherlands and Poland while Russia will play host to the men's version between August 26 and September 11.

Malkia Strikers participated in the last World Championships that was held in Japan where they finished in the 20th position out of 24 teams.

Serbia are the reigning champions.

In the meantime, KVF has set August 26-29 as the play-offs dates.

The four-day event will be held at KPA Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

Champions General Service Unit, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Defence Forces will compete for the men's title after booking the first four slots during the KVF regular season that ended last month in Nairobi.

However, the women's last four will be decided mid this month during the final leg.

Kenya Prisons, KCB Women's Team, Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) and Kenya Pipeline remain favourites for a top four finish.

Leaders and champions Prisons have 12 points from four matches, KCB are second with 12 points from five matches, DCI are third with nine points from four matches while Pipeline are fourth with six points from four matches.

Kenya Defence Forces are fifth with three points from the same number of matches, while Nairobi Prisons and Nairobi Water are without a win from four matches at the bottom end.