Nigeria: Hushpuppi - Truth Shall Be Unveiled, Says Kyari

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Abba Kyari, yesterday insisted on his innocence, stating that the truth would be revealed at the appropriate time with regards to the United States (US) court papers that implicated him in the $1.1million fraud involving Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

He took the position in a statement posted on a platform for alumni members of a US leadership programme.

He said everything he said and posted remained the truth.

The Inspector-General of Police had recommended his suspension following the US indictment and the service of the court processes on the police by FBI.

The IG's recommendation for his suspension was later approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He was also also replaced as the head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) by DCP Tunde Disu.

"To all my friends and colleagues in the office, please do not be worried. I am good and in high spirit. I see this as an excellent opportunity to relax and spend good time with family and friends after 11 years of none stop dogged fight against deadly criminals and killers across the country.

"I thank you all for your dedication and utmost support while I held sway as your commander. Many of you have become my brothers and friends, and I do not take this for granted. Together We brought innovations in crime fighting and improvements in infrastructures to our organisation", he said.

"We thank God Almighty for all the outstanding results we recorded in the course of fighting crimes in Nigeria and the recognitions we got from the National Assembly, Presidency and many reputable national and international organisations and individuals", he said.

Kyari insisted that he was not known for peddling falsehood.

"All those who know me closely know that I detest lies. Everything I say and post is the truth. The truth on this issue will come out soonest, to clear all doubts.

"To my friend and brother ACP Sunny, my dedicated 2IC, I say a big thank you for the support and outstanding service to the nation. To my Immediate boss and senior brother AIG Habu Sani, thanks for everything and we will remain loyal and grateful forever sir", he said.

Kyari also thanked former police chiefs for the support they gave in his 11 years in charge of police intelligence team.

"I also thank all my former and current Bosses (IGP Solomon Arase, IGP Ibrahim Idris, IGP Adamu Abubakar and IGP Usman Alkali) for giving me the opportunity to serve my nation. My senior brother and respected boss AIG GB Umar, Thank you and thank you sir.

"To my immediate family, thank you for enduring my absence all these years, I am more than grateful for your patience, prayers and support", he said.

He thanked God for surviving battles with criminals across the country.

"We can't thank God enough for surviving with all parts of our body intact after taking so much risks in many battles across the country.

"For my friend and brother DCP Tunde Disu, the new head of IRT, you are an excellent crime fighter with outstanding records. I wish you the best in everything you do and I genuinely urge all my colleagues to give you maximum support to succeed", he said.

"Lastly, I urge all my family members, friends and supporters not to be confrontational, but to remain calm, steadfast and to keep thanking God for all the blessings Thank you all and God bless Nigeria", he said.