Tanzania: Kinondoni Rpc Praises Sga Security for Staff Welfare

Dar es Salaam — SGA Security was over the weekend lauded for its track record of retaining staff until they reach retirement age.

Speaking during a special occasion to see off 40 SGA Security retirees, the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander, Mr Ramadhan Kingai said the security company has set a good trend that other companies should emulate the same.

Mr Kingai commended the retirees for completing their duty with great honour, pointing out that security officers face many challenges and some are lured into crime while in the line of duty.

"I urge you to be good ambassadors of peace in the society as you start your retirement life. SGA Security has demonstrated that it cares for the welfare of its employees, both those leaving and those remaining, whereas contract of employment does not contain a clause of being given send off gifts in an elaborate function like what SGA has done, yet the company has gone a long way to incur such costs," he said.

He also commended the management for setting a good trend within the private security for ensuring that they comply with statutory remittances for its employees hence all retirees are assured of their pension unlike in other companies where there were many complaints about the same.

The RPC also commended SGA for the great support it gives the police force in Tanzania, calling upon other security companies to emulate that. He praised the company's management for the effort is upholding high standards in provision of security services in the country, saying that private sector plays a key role in complementing police force in maintaining law and order.

"Private security companies are part of the Community Policing and they are actually auxiliary police. There is peace and security in the country because of partnership that we witness on the ground", he said. "SGA remains the only company to request for police instructors in preparing their recruits for service in the company and their officers turn out to be the best in the field", he added.

While advising the retirees, SGA Security Managing Director, Mr Eric Sambu, said the founders of the company instilled high discipline on the management to put their employees welfare first, and that is the secret of success of SGA Security.

SGA is the oldest private security company in Tanzania having started in 1984 as Group 4 Security. It now employs over 5,000 Tanzanians. The company has four ISO Certifications and according to Mr Sambu, it is the only company to be locally certified on ISO 18788 - Security Operations Management System. Matters of human rights, stakeholder's interests and compliance are tenets in the company's success.