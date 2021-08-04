Rwanda: President Samia Visits Factories in Kigali As She Concludes State Visit

3 August 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ange Iliza

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan concluded her two-day State visit to Rwanda on Tuesday after visiting the country's leading manufacturing businesses, including car and phone assembling plants in the capital Kigali.

Along with Rwanda's President Kagame, Samia in the morning visited Inyange Industries, the biggest local agri-processing plant located in Masaka Sector.

The food and beverage manufacturing facility is one of the four Inyange factories that produce a range of water, fruit and dairy products.

The visit was followed by a tour of Mara Phones factory and Volkswagen, both located at Kigali Special Economic Zone. Mara Phones, owned by Dubai-headquartered Mara Corporation, produces three types of "proudly African" smartphones from Kigali while Volkswagen Rwanda assembles six different models of cars.

On Monday, President Samia visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, paying her respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"African leaders should realize the division of communities is not a way to go. God bless them all and allow them to rest in peace," read Samia's note left at the memorial site.

Rwanda and Tanzania also signed bilateral agreements on Information, Communication and Technology, and immigration.

President Kagame bid farewell to President Samia on Tuesday afternoon at Kigali International Airport.

