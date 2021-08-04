Malawi: All Set for Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament

The much-awaited Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament is finally set to throw off this Friday at Katoto Open Courts in the city of Mzuzu.

So far Nkhwazi Volleyball Team from Zambia and Mbeya Best VI Volleyball Team from Tanzania have confirmed their participation and they will be arriving in Mzuzu this Thursday. One more team from Tanzania will be confirming by Tuesday evening.

The tournament will run from Friday 6th August to Sunday 8th August, 2021.

Publicity Secretary for the tournament, Chifundo Zingunde, has told Nyasa Times that the organising committee has managed to realise its 7.5 million Kwacha budget with an excess of K500,000.00.

"Some people were contributing in cash while others were donating in kind and quantifying everything, we have even exceeded our budget with K500,000.00. We are very grateful to all that worked towards sponsoring this grand tournament including FISD Limited, Grand Palace Hotel, Nyaluwangwa Farms and several others.

"This tournament is the first of its kind and we expect excitement from the fireworks in volleyball tactics on the volleyball courts. The competition against our international counterparts will expose our own talent and get the encouragement that our players need," explained Zingunde.

One of the organisers, Killy Musukwa, says there will be a pre-tournament meeting on Thursday evening at Mzuzu Coffee Den and all Covid-19 preventive measures will be adhered to throughout the tournament.

"We are almost through will all our preparations. The courts have been painted and the mood is set.

"We are aware of the Covid-19 pandemic before us. As such we made it clear that teams coming from neighbouring countries should get Covid test certificates from their countries. We have bought all the Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs) to be used throughout the tournament," Musukwa explained.

The tournament is expected to be graced by Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema who is Commanding Officer (CO) for Moyale Barracks whose team will also be taking part in the tournament, officials from FISD Limited, Grand Palace Hotel, Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) and National Sports Council, among others.