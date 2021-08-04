Malawi: Chakwera's Aide, Nations Msowoya Arrested Over 'Mysterious' Bill

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Presidential Executive Assistant and Special Advisor on Churches and Religious Affairs, Pastor Thom Martin and Ministry of Finance Acting Director of Debt and Aid, Nations Msowoya, over alleged abuse of office and making false documents.

Thom and Msowoya are suspected to have a hand in the illegal processing of the Loan Authorisation Bill, which mysteriously found its way to the august House for debate.

The Bill number 22 of 2021 Loan Authorisation sought to authorize government borrow 98 million euros (equivalent of K93 billion) to finance construction of houses for security agencies but was never looked at nor discussed by the Attorney General (formerly Dr Chikosa Silungwe) and cabinet.

However, the Bill had been removed from the order paper of parliament on 9 July 2021 after the authorities noted the anomaly.

National Police public relations officer, James Kadadzera, confirmed the arrest, saying Thom and Msowoya are currently in the custody at Lilongwe Police Station.

"Police will give more details later regarding the arrest," said Kadadzera in a response to our questionnaire a short while ago.

On his arrival from the United Kingdom, President Chakwera hinted that he would wish to know how the Bill found its way to Parliament having bypassed all the due processes.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has fired Pastor Thom from his role.

State House Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni, has confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

"Yes, I can confirm that Pastor Thom has been fired," said Kampondeni without elaborating.