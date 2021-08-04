Mozambique: Almost 5,000 Covid-19 Recoveries Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported 4,970 full recoveries from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, by far the largest number of recoveries reported in a single 24 hour period.

4,094 of the recoveries were in Maputo city, 353 in Maputo province, 205 in Tete, 82 in Inhambane, and 54 in Nampula. The large number of recoveries is doubtless because the criterion for recovery is not a new test, but the number of days passed without any symptoms. The large number of positive cases detected in Maputo city and province in mid and late July are now working their way through the system.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the total number of recoveries now stands at 95,815, which is 76.7 per cent of all people ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The Ministry also reported a further 17 Covid-19 deaths. These latest victims were 13 men and four women, all Mozambican citizens and aged between 32 and 81. Seven of them died in Maputo city, four in Maputo province, two in Inhambane, two in Gaza, one in Niassa, and one in Manica. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to 1,479. Of these deaths, 1,054 (71.3 per cent) took place in Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 746,799 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,740 of them in the previous 24 hours.

2,319 of these tests gave negative results and 1,421 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 124,962. Of the new cases identified on Monday, 772 were women or girls, and 649 were men or boys. 156 were children under the age of 15, and 68 were over 65 years old. For 48 cases, no age information was available.

364 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 310 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 47.4 per cent of the cases. There were also 257 positive cases from Niassa, 194 from Gaza, 143 from Sofala, 106 from Inhambane, 20 from Zambezia, 11 from Tete, ten from Manica and six from Nampula. Cabo Delgado was the only province where nobody tested positive - but only one sample from this province was tested.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Monday was 38 per cent, considerably higher than the rates over the previous week, which were: Sunday, 1 August 34.7 per cent Saturday, 31 July 33.2 per cent Friday, 30 July 32.5 per cent Thursday, 29 July 32.7 per cent Wednesday, 28 July 35.3 per cent Tuesday, 27 July 30.1 per cent.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Maputo province (45 per cent), Niassa (41.3 per cent), Gaza (40.8 per cent), Sofala (39.5 per cent), and Maputo city (34.7 per cent).The lowest rate was in the northern province of Nampula (9.4 per cent), and it was not possible to calculate a meaningful rate for Cabo Delgado where only one test was held.

In the same 24 hour period, 44 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (26 in Maputo, five in Matola, five in Sofala, four in Manica, two in Zambezia, one in Nampula and one in Gaza), while 56 new cases were admitted (30 in Maputo, seven in Niassa, five in Matola, four in Inhambane, two each in Zambezia, Manica, Sofala and Gaza, one in Nampula and one in Tete).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 506 on Sunday to 501 on Monday. The majority of these patients - 347 (69.3 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also 52 patients in Matola, 24 in Sofala, 21 in Inhambane, 17 in Niassa, 14 in Gaza, ten in Zambezia, eight in Tete, five in Manica, and three in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

Since the number of recoveries has greatly exceeded the number of new cases for the past two days, the number of Covid-19 active cases has fallen. It declined from 31,230 on Sunday to 27,664 on Monday. The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 14,680 (53 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 5,794; Inhambane, 1,993; Sofala, 1.328; Niassa, 1,125; Manica, 967; Gaza, 962; Zambezia, 354; Nampula, 227; Tete, 189; Cabo Delgado, 85.