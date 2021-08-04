Mozambique: Ireland to Support Women's Empowerment Programmes

3 August 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Ireland will support the Mozambican government in mobilising financial resources to ensure the implementation of gender capacity building at the Women's Empowerment Centre (CEM) in the southern province of Maputo.

In order to ensure fulfillment of this goal, the Mozambican and Irish governments on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Maputo, through which the two sides will work closely in the promotion of the rights of women and girls, as well as gender empowerment.

The centre, which occupies an area of 23 hectares, attaches priority to courses with great potential to boost women's economic entrepreneurship and self-employment such as literacy, dress-making, professional photography, interior decoration, agriculture, poultry farming, cooking, craftsmanship and others.

The Mozambican Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Nyeleti Mondlane, who highlighted the great strides taken in the fields of female education and professional training, health and reproductive and sexual rights, and participation in leadership posts, warned of continuing challenges in areas such as gender based violence, child marriage and poverty.

"The centre will offer a wide range of training areas, such as commerce, agriculture, fishing, service delivery, health, and nutrition," she said.

The Irish High Commissioner to Mozambique, Naula O'Brien, said the partnership between the two countries represents an important contribution from the Irish government for women's and girl's empowerment, because will give them skills and abilities to create self-employment and improve living conditions in their communities.

"Investing in the social and economic empowerment of women and girls is, without the least shadow of doubt, the key to boost sustainable development," she declared.

In the pilot phase, candidates from across the country will be selected according to the potential of the place of origin, according to the courses offered by the centre, in order to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the training.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X