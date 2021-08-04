Mozambique: Ireland to Support Women's Empowerment Programmes

Maputo — Ireland will support the Mozambican government in mobilising financial resources to ensure the implementation of gender capacity building at the Women's Empowerment Centre (CEM) in the southern province of Maputo.

In order to ensure fulfillment of this goal, the Mozambican and Irish governments on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Maputo, through which the two sides will work closely in the promotion of the rights of women and girls, as well as gender empowerment.

The centre, which occupies an area of 23 hectares, attaches priority to courses with great potential to boost women's economic entrepreneurship and self-employment such as literacy, dress-making, professional photography, interior decoration, agriculture, poultry farming, cooking, craftsmanship and others.

The Mozambican Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Nyeleti Mondlane, who highlighted the great strides taken in the fields of female education and professional training, health and reproductive and sexual rights, and participation in leadership posts, warned of continuing challenges in areas such as gender based violence, child marriage and poverty.

"The centre will offer a wide range of training areas, such as commerce, agriculture, fishing, service delivery, health, and nutrition," she said.

The Irish High Commissioner to Mozambique, Naula O'Brien, said the partnership between the two countries represents an important contribution from the Irish government for women's and girl's empowerment, because will give them skills and abilities to create self-employment and improve living conditions in their communities.

"Investing in the social and economic empowerment of women and girls is, without the least shadow of doubt, the key to boost sustainable development," she declared.

In the pilot phase, candidates from across the country will be selected according to the potential of the place of origin, according to the courses offered by the centre, in order to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the training.