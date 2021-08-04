Mozambique: Competition Regulator Told to Protect Consumers

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Monday urged the new chairperson of the Competition Regulatory Authority (ARC), Iacumba Ali Aiuba, to focus on activities that protect the purchasing power of consumers.

At the ceremony where he swore Aiuba into office, Rosario said that he and his team should concentrate on publicising and implementing the Law on Competition, and on improving recognition and acceptance of the principles of competition, "so that we continue to promote a culture of healthy competition in our country".

"The promotion of competition between different operators in the market stimulates a business environment favourable to the consolidation of the private sector, and creates the conditions for attracting more investment", claimed the Prime Minister.

He added that, in carrying out its tasks, the ARC should be guided by the principles of independence, impartiality, transparency and technical competence. "Only in this way will the Regulatory Authority guarantee competition which promotes efficiency and stimulates innovation in the national business sector", he said.

The mission of the ARC is to ensure free and fair competition and discourage practices which endanger the balance and efficiency of the market, and in this way protect the interests of the consumer.

Rosario also swore into office the new general directors of the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), Gil da Conceicao Bires, and of the National Norms and Quality Institute (INNOQ), Geraldo Albasini.

The Prime Minister challenged Bires to strengthen the role of APIEX as a centre providing information on investment, business and foreign trade, and to ensure the regular holding of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) - particularly this year's edition, which is taking place while the world is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. "We are challenged to bank on a fair in hybrid format, part virtual, and part with the physical presence of exhibitors, to ensure that we can publicise the opportunities and potential of our country", said Rosario.

As for INNOQ, Rosario said it too should protect consumers, through verifying the instruments of measurement and inspecting products. He urged the INNOQ management to improve the norms of certification in order to cover the greatest possible number of products and services.

"By ensuring observance of quality standards and norms, it is intended to protect human health, improve productivity, minimise waste, and hence reduce the costs of production and the price of the final product", he declared.