Mozambique: Pemba Bay Not Contaminated By Fuel Spill

Maputo — A multi-sector government team sent to investigate a spill of fuel in the Bay of Pemba, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, has ruled out the possibility of contamination of the waters of the bay.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, no marine fauna was found dead and floating in the water within a radius of 300 metres from the spill.

The spill, believed to have happened before dawn on Saturday morning involved about 5,000 litres of a fuel which the government team identified as diesel. It affected an area of about 3,000 square metres.

It is still not clear where the diesel came from. The team ruled out any leak from the pipe carrying fuel from the port of Pemba to the storage tanks operated by the state fuel company, Petromoc.

The team suspected that the smuggling of fuel was behind the spill. Certainly a large number of people tried to take advantage of the spill, descending on the Sagal beach in Pemba with plastic containers and scooping up as much of the spilled fuel as they could.

The Ministry release said the government is attempting to identify whoever was responsible for the spill since they can be held responsible for any damage. All boats in the Bay of Pemba should be inspected to see if the diesel came from one of them.

The team called for laboratory analysis of water samples to check for any damage that could not be seen by the naked eye, "and to monitor possible adverse effects". It also urged Petromoc to step up security on its pipeline "to certify that it is not being violated"