Mozambique: Chinese Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 3 Aug (AIM) - The Mozambican police in the central province of Manica have arrested a 53 year old Chinese citizen for illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the Manica provincial police spokesperson, Mateus Mindu, speaking at a Tuesday press conference, the man was detained in the provincial capital, Chimoio, in possession of the gun, a Brazilian Tauros pistol. and three ammunition clips, containing a total of 40 bullets.

Mindu said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested after a tipoff, and the police are now investigating where the gun and the bullets came from.

"We learnt that this citizen has been in our country for a long time", he added. "We're looking into where the gun came from, what it was used for, and if there are any other people involved".

Mindu added that the man has been charged with a firearms offence and will appear in court.

"We appeal to everyone to be vigilant, and to denounce any situation that threatens public order and tranquillity", he added. "The fight against crime is not just the responsibility of the police. The community is called upon to make its contribution to this struggle".

Mindu also told the reporters that the police have seized 150 kilos of semi-precious stones in Vanduzi district that were being transported in a Toyota Hiace vehicle. The stones and the driver of the Toyota are in police custody, while the matter is investigated.